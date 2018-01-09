Birla discusses investment opportunities in UP with CM

Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla today discussed investment opportunities with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here. The Chief Minister extended invitation to Birla for the states Investors Summit, to be held in February here, and also presented the logo of Prayag Kumbh-2019 to him, according to an official statement.

It said the discussions were held on the possibilities of the investments in the state during the meeting at Adityanaths official residence. The Chief Minister apprised Birla on the facilities being extended for setting up business in the state and informed him as to how the government has strengthened the infrastructure, while improving the law and order situation. He said sector-wise policies have been implemented in the state including the ones for industrial investment and employment generation. PTI SAB SA