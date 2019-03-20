BIS Approved ICHIBAN GSM Landline (Dual SIM) Launched in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, March 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Jayem Trade, a manufacturer and marketer of high-tech and unique products under the brand ICHIBAN, now introduces ICHIBAN GSM Walky (Dual SIM) in India. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837065/Jayem_Sim_Box.jpg) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837064/Jayem_ICHIBAN_GSM_Walky.jpg)The ICHIBAN GSM Walky is a portable landline, which works on SIM-based BIS approved products. One can now purchase their products from the online store at http://www.ichibanonline.in and also from leading retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm, etc.The ICHIBAN GSM Walky would be best suited for business houses with multiple locations, banks, telecom service providers, news agencies, broadcasting companies, event management firms, law enforcement agencies and tele-boutiques.The ICHIBAN GSM Walky has got the following features:Desktop Speaker Phone with superior voice qualityShort Messages Services (SMS) memory 200Redial Last Number or from ListCall Duration, Day, Date and Time DisplayNetwork Selection- Automatic and ManualProgrammable Local area CodeBuilt in Alarm FunctionCall Log details300 Nos Phone Book MemoryFixed and on hook DialingPower LED Indication on AdapterPolyphonic/Mono Ring TonesPSTN Dial ToneMulti ConferenceLapu/SIM MenuFM Radio 30 StationsIncoming and out going store memory 20 eachSpeed Dialling Option AvailableHotline DialingAbout ICHIBANThe focus of ICHIBAN is to launch unique and cutting-edge products in India at affordable prices.ICHIBAN products now available in India are Digital Thermometers, GSM Walky, Autonics, Testo, TMC, LCR, Plasel, Luxfer and many others. Learn more about these products at http://www.ichiban.co.in . Order online from http://www.ichibanonline.in or with renowned retailers from all over India. Reach out to our Experience Centre and After Sales Services at Jayem Trade Pvt. Ltd., Logitech Park, Plot #7, Road #10, EPIP, Whitefield, Bengaluru 560066, India. Phone: +91-9994243102, +91-8041353578. Contact Mr. Sasin Ganesan, Product Head.About Jayem TradeBased in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Jayem Trade - a manufacturer, importer, supplier, trader & exporter - deals in products categorized under headers, like Test & Measurement, Control & Automation and Specialty Products. Jayem Trade is also a Trading and 5PL Service provider to a host of MNCs. For more details, visit their website www.jayemtrade.in . Source: Jayem Trade Private Limited PWRPWR