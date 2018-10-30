BIS urges NITI Aayog to adopt Indian standards instead European for ropeway projects

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Objecting to a NITI Aayog proposal for imposition of European standards for development of ropeways in India, the national quality certification body BIS has urged the government think tank to adopt Indian standards that could give a fillip to 'Make in India' initiative.The NITI Aayog had floated draft Model Concession Agreement on public-private partnership for implementing ropeway projects in March 2018 seeking suggestions from stakeholders.The Aayog had recommended use of European standards -- CEN Standards for development of ropeways in India."All the existing Indian standards are updated as per the latest technology in the field. It is requested that in order to promote the 'Make in India' campaign of the Government of India and also to safeguard the interest of Indian manufacturing industries, it is proposed that the reference of Indian standards on ropeways shall be referred to in the MCA instead of CEN standards," BSI has said in a letter to NITI Aayog.The domestic players under the aegis of Ropeway Association of India has also questioned the feasibility of these standards saying that the cost of ropeways development will increase six-fold making the project untenable.In its letter to NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat, BIS has said that as the National Standards Body of India it has formulated more than 19,000 standards under various technological areas.It also underlined NITI Aayogs stand on medical devices where the latter has recommended adherence to Indian standards. "It is relevant here to mention that in a similar case on medical devices, NITI Aayog has issued instructions for compliance to Indian standards, wherever they exist, in place of the CE/USFDA," the letter mentioned.More than 65 ropeways are operational in India which are developed as per BIS standards.In the letter, BIS has offered to present a comparison of Indian standards with CEN standards. "A comparative study of the BIS and CEN Standards will be presented during the forthcoming meeting at NITI Aayog to discuss the draft MCA for ropeways, it said.BIS is the National Standard Body of India established under the BIS Act 1986 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardisation, marking and quality certification of goods and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. PTI NAM MKJ