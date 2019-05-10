Bishop Franco Mulakkal appears in court

Kottayam (Ker), May 10 (PTI) Bishop Franco Mulakkal,accused of raping and sexually assaulting a nun in Kerala,Friday appeared before a magistrate court in Pala.The Pala Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFMC),which issued summons to the accused last week directing him to appear before it on May 10, accepted his plea seeking further extension of bail.The accused was handed over a copy of the charge sheetand other related documents filed against him by the SpecialInvestigation Team of the Kerala police which investigated thecase.The court posted the matter for June 7 for furtherconsideration.Mulakkal offered prayers at a church in Bharananganamnear Pala before appearing in court.Last month, the special investigation team had filed the charge sheet against Bishop Mulakkal, seven months after he was arrested over allegations of raping and sexually assaulting the nun.Mulakkal was former Bishop of Jalandhar diocese and asenior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India.The nun, who belongs to Missionaries of Jesuscongregation under Jalandhar diocese, had accused the 55-year old clergyman of repeatedly raping and having unnatural sex with her between 2014 and 2016.He allegedly committed the offence when he was theBishop of the Jalandhar diocese.He has been charged under various sections of theIndian Penal Code, including 342 (punishment for wrongfulconfinement), 376C (sexual intercourse by person inauthority), Section 377 (unnatural sex) and 506(1) (criminalthreat).In her complaint to police in June last, the nun hadalleged that Mulakkal raped her at a guest house inKuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her onseveral occasions.She said she had to approach police as church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against theclergyman.Mulakkal, however, has claimed that he was "absolutelyinnocent" and "falsely implicated" with an "ulterior motiveand vexatious intention."Ahead of his interrogation and arrest, the Vatican hadrelieved him "temporarily" of all pastoral responsibilities asthe bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese.Mulakkal was arrested in September last amid mountingpublic outrage over allegations of repeatedly raping andsexually assaulting the nun.He was released from a sub-jail in Pala on October 16after the Kerala High Court granted him bail. PTI COR TGBSS DVDV