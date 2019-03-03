Biting cold continues in HP after fresh snowfall, rain

Shimla, Mar 3 (PTI) Biting cold continued in Himachal Pradesh as several areas in high, mid hills received fresh snowfall, whereas many other places witnessed rain, the Meteorological Department said.Kalpa, Keylong, Dalhousie and Manali experienced 23, 10, 7.5 and 7 cm snowfall from 5.30 pm Saturday and 8.30 am Sunday, the MeT Centre Shimla said.Many other areas of the state, including its capital Shimla (18.7 mm), received light rain. Manali, Kufri (minus 1.4 degrees Celsius each) and Dalhousie (minus 0.2 degree Celsius) shivered at sub-zero temperature during the period, it added.However, tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state, with minimum temperature of minus 9.8 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius. PTI DJI KJ