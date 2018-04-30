BIZ-AIRTEL-MP-CH-EXPANSION

Bharti Airtel to expand in MP, Chattisgarh

Bhopal, Apr 30 (PTI) Telecom major, Bharti Airtel, has geared up for massive expansion of its future-ready network in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Chhattisgarh (CG) considering that the rural tele-density in these two states is below the national average.

"The rural tele-density in MP and CG has been well below the national average of 60 per cent. It is 40 per cent in Madhya Pradesh while 30 percent in Chhattisgarh. So, there is a lot of scope in this region for the telecom industry," Dharmendra Khajuria, chief executive officer of Bharti Airtel in MP-CG region, told reporters here today.

"Bharti Airtel has geared up for an expansion plan in FY 2018-19. This year, the company would add 9,500 mobile sites increasing its coverage by 30 per cent more. Overall, the number of Airtel mobile sites would go up to 26,000 by the end of this financial year," Khajuria said.

In addition, the companys optic fibre network would go up to 26,000 kilometres adding 4,000 more kilometres in current financial year, he said. Airtel has been covering 34,000 villages in these two states.

He also announced the launch of fibre to the home (FTTH) in three cities of MP and CG including Bhopal, Indore and Raipur.

"Through FTTH, the consumers would be able to enjoy internet speed of up to 300 mbps," he said. PTI ADU MAS MAS