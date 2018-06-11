BIZ-AIRTEL-SITES

Bharti Airtel to increase mobile sites in TN by 30% Chennai, Jun 11(PTI) Telecom major Bharti Airtel has chalked out plans to deploy 12,000 new mobile sites in the state taking the total to 52,000 during the current fiscal. Under its network transformation programme Project Leap, Bharti Airtel plans to add 12,000 new mobile sites to enhance network capacity and take high speed data services into rural areas. "With this planned roll out, the number of Airtels mobile sites across Tamil Nadu will go up by 30 per cent to 52,000 and add to network experience for customers," a company statement said. On its plans to expand broadband, the company said it plans for 3,000 kms of fresh optic fibre cable across the State taking the fiber footprint to 17,000 kms. The addition of fresh fiber capacity will support the growth of high speed data services, it said. "As part of the Project Leap, our network transformation initiative, we will continue to channel investments towards building a world class future ready network. These investments underline our strong commitment to Tamil Nadu," company CEO, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Manoj Murali said. The company claimed that it was the number one mobile operator and was the first to launch 4G services in the State. Bharti Airtel has 23 million customers in Tamil Nadu.PTI VIJ ROH ROH ROH