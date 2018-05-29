BIZ-ASI-MoU

ASI signs MoU with Yatra.com and BookMyShow

Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India has signed an MoU with online travel agency Yatra.com and online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow, aimed at helping tourists and visitors book tickets online for 141 sites.

The MoU will enable overseas and domestic tourists and visitors to conveniently book their tickets online for 141 historical monuments, museums and sites in India, such asTaj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Ajanta and Ellora caves, Red Fort, Sun Temple, which fall under the purview of ASI, a joint releasetoday said.

It said, the move, aimed at supporting the Centres Digital India initiative, will facilitate digitisation of ASIs service offerings, thereby providing fast track access and a world-class e-ticket booking experience to visitors.

The online booking services come at no additional costfor a customer, it added.

The tickets for the 141 monuments, museums and sites, managed by ASI, will be available online on Yatra and BookMyShow platforms (website, mobile app and mobile web).