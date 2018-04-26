BIZ-ASSAM-LOSS

Assam lost Rs 8,400cr on withdrawal of Special Category status

Guwahati, Apr 26 (PTI) The Assam government today said it has suffered a loss of about Rs 8,400 crore due to withdrawal of Special Category status during the 14th Finance Commission.

Welcoming the visiting 15th Finance Commission, Assam Chief Secretary T Y Das said withdrawal of the status has put additional burden in implementing the schemes.

"Though some corrective measures were taken, but no step has been taken to compensate the losses due to withdrawal of Special Category status," she said, adding Assams per capita income is 63 per cent of the national average.

Addressing a press conference after meeting various stakeholders, the 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said that they have been informed about the withdrawal of Special Category status to Assam, because of which externally aided projects have been affected.

"This is a consequence of abolition of Planning Commission. We have to study this. The issue of Special Category status to states is not a part of the terms and conditions of Finance Commission. This is an executive status. The entire fiscal stability of a state is under the purview of Finance Commission," he added.

Assam Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) V B Pyarelal said that the state incurred losses to the tune of about Rs 8,400 crore during the 14th Finance Commission due to withdrawal of the coveted status. PTI TR TR