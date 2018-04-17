BIZ-AUSTRALIA-PENSIONS FUNDS

NSW Premier to facilitate pension fund investments into India

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) The Premier of Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), Gladys Berejiklian, today said she will facilitate investments from pensions funds and other long term investors into Indian infrastructure sector.

"We have been told about the huge infrastructure needs in India and I will look at how our pensions funds and other long term investors who are looking for good returns can participate in it," she told reporters here.

She, however, did not quantify the amount of investment which can be seen coming into the country.

Berejiklian added that she knows about the interest shown by similar investors from Canada in Indian projects across asset classes and affirmed that funds from her state will try to emulate the same.

The Premier, who is on a four-day visit to the country, met Mahindra Groups Anand Mahindra, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and representatives from Jet Airways and the Hinduja Group today.

The state is seeking investments into a new city which it will developing surrounding an upcoming international airport off Sydney, she said, stressing that there are a host of similarities between an Indian city like Mumbai which is also developing infrastructure.

She said defence, aerospace, Internet and communications technology and logistics are the broad area where NSW is seeking investments from Indian companies.

Berejiklian stressed that she does not want natural resources like coal to be the focus area of her visit.

The state is also looking to co-productions and investments in cinema, she said, adding that there is also a huge Indian diaspora in her state. PTI AA SS SS