BIZ-AUTOSALES-HONDA MOTORCYCLE

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter sales up 3% in May at 551,601

Mumbai, June 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter today reported about 3 per cent increase in total sales to 551,601 units in May.

The company had sold 537,035 units in May last year, a release said.

Domestic sales stood at at 519,072 units in the previous month, compared with 510,381 units, while exports increased to 32,529 units, from 26,654 in the year-ago period.

In May, the company sold 354,211 scooters, against 347,703 in May 2017, the release said.

The Indian arm of Japanese two-wheeler firm also sold 208,625 motorcycles in May, compared with 189,332 units in the year-ago month. PTI IAS SS SS SS SS