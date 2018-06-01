BIZ-AUTOSALES-LD HONDA MOTORCYCLE

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter sales up 3% in May at 551,601

(Eds: with revised figures in second last para)

Mumbai, June 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter today reported about 3 per cent increase in total sales to 551,601 units in May.

The company had sold 537,035 units in May last year, a release said.

Domestic sales stood at at 519,072 units in the previous month, compared with 510,381 units, while exports increased to 32,529 units, from 26,654 in the year-ago period.

Its scooter sales declined to 3,42, 976 units in May 2018, compared to 3,47, 703 in May 2017, as per the revised figures issued by the company late in the evening.

The Indian arm of Japanese two-wheeler firm also sold 208,625 motorcycles in May, compared with 189,332 units in the year-ago month.