BIZ-BANKS CREDIT

Bank credit grows at 12.64%, deposits at 7.61%

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Banks credit grew by 12.64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 85,51,099 crore in the fortnight ended May 11, 2018, according to an RBI data.

In the similar fortnight ended May 12, 2017, banks advances stood at Rs 75,90,941 crore.

In the previous fortnight ended April 27, 2018, bank credit had increased by 12.61 per cent to Rs 85,38,570 crore, from Rs 75,82,391 crore in the period ended April 28, 2017.

Banks deposits grew by 7.61 per cent to Rs 1,13,92,165 crore in the fortnight ended May 11, 2018, compared with Rs 1,05,86,083 crore in the fortnight ended May 12, 2017, the data by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

In the fortnight ended at April 27, 2018, deposits had grown by 8.20 per cent to Rs 1,14,30,786 crore.

In March this year, the non-food bank credit rose by 8.4 per cent, the same rate as in March 2017.

Loans to agriculture and allied activities increased by 3.8 per cent in March 2018, against an increase of 12.4 per cent in March 2017.

Advances to industry grew by 0.7 per cent in March 2018, compared with a contraction of 1.9 per cent in March 2017. PTI HV SS SS SS SS