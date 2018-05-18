BIZ-BPCL-PLANT

BPCL to set up LPG bottling plant in Balangir

Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) State run oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) today said it will set up an LPG bottling plant at Barkhani in Odishas Balangir district at a cost of Rs 103 crore.

BPCL already has an LPG bottling plant at Khurda in Odisha and this will be the second such unit in the state.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot are scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the bottling plant on May 21, Regional LPG Manager (East) Atul Kumar and Head Infrastructure T/F (East) Manas Mohanty said in a press meet.

The LPG plant will be constructed on 23 acres of land at Barkhani village, around 12 km from Balangir railway station.

With a capacity to produce 42 lakh cylinders per year, the plant is expected to be operational by March 2020, the two officials said.