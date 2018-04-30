New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said it has synchronised unit-3 of 2x660 MW Shree Singaji Thermal Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh on April 27, in record time of 40 months for indigenously built power plants in India.

This supercritical power plant is being put up by MP Power Generating Company at Khandwa district in the state, L&T said in a statement.

"We are proud to be associated with the Madhya Pradesh state power utility that has confidence in our capability and we have reciprocated with this power units synchronisation in record time. This is for the second time we are working with the state utility; earlier we had executed the balance of plant package for them," Shailendra Roy, CEO & MD - L&T Power & Whole-Time Director, said.