Biz- BRIEF2

GoAir offers R-Day discout sale

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Budget carrier GoAir has announced all-inclusive discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 726 across its entire domestic network under a limited period scheme.

The travel validity for the tickets booked under the 5-day Republic Day offer, starting mid-night today, stands between March 1 and December 31, 2018, GoAir said in a release today.

The Wadia Group-promoted airline and currently operates over 1544 flights per week to 23 domestic destinations.

GoAir offers customers all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 726 to Rs 3,926 as part of its Republic Day bonanza, the release said adding the travel period stands between March 1 and December 31, 2018 while the booking period for the five-day offer starts from January 24. *********** Bengaluru airport ties-up with BMW for VVIP transfer

Bangalore international airport has partnered with BMW India to chauffeur all arriving VVIPs, VIPs and CIPs passengers to the terminal building from the aircraft in BMW vehicles.

Following the inking of the pact, an undisclosed number of BMW vehicles were handed over to the BIAL officials by the senior executives of the German luxury car maker at a ceremony held at the airport, according to a release issued today.

As the fastest growing airport in the Country, Bengaluru airport serves over 80,000 travellers each day, the release said adding supporting the phenomenal growth is a robust vision that focuses on offering customers an enhanced travel experience. *********** Yatra offers curated travel packages

Online travel services provider Yatra.com has announced the launch of three Yatra Journeys (specially curated experiences led by experts), which are centred around history and culture, photography and food.

The River Sutra is a cultural and historical journey along Indias sacred waterway, the Ganges, and will be led by pant while the travel and photography journey through majestic Rajasthan will be led by the ace photographer Dheeraj Paul, it said.

The culinary journey down the Konkan coast will be led by the accomplished chef and cookbook author, Smita Deo, it said adding the customized itineraries, suitable for all kinds of travellers is packaged into varied requirements and carefully woven into the journey of self-discovery, and discovering newer sights and cultures. *********** Brussels Airlines partners Worldline for payments

Lufthansa group carrier Brussels Airlines, which currently operates a non-stop flight to Mumbai from Brussels, has selected European payments and transactional services provider Worldline to develop an e-commerce solution for Indian passengers.

As electronic payments have doubled in India since last year, the possibility to book and pay flights online is a direct answer to a growing demand here, a release said today.

Through the Worldline solution, Indian customers can book and pay their flight tickets online, in their own currency via local payment methods such as net banking, with Rupay, the strong local payment scheme, and with Visa and MasterCard, it said. PTI IAS HV DSK BEN BEN