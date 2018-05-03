BIZ-BRIEFS 2

Castrol reports flat net of Rs 182 cr in Q1

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI): Lubes maker Castrol India today reported a tepid 2 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 181.8 crore for the first quarter ending March on lower revenue which declined by 8 per cent to Rs 927.1 crore.

It said income from operations during the quarter is not comparable with last years numbers due to change in treatment of indirect taxes after GST implementation.

Accordingly, without change in indirect tax treatment, sales rose 5 per cent to Rs 927.1 crore driven by volume growth across categories, Omer Dormen, managing director at Castrol India. ************ Access HDFC Secs on Google Home,Google Assistant,Amazon Alexa

Brokerage HDFC Securities today announced the roll-out of voice-based services on Google Home, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

"These voice skills will provide them a self-service digital channel to interact with HDFC Securities. A customer can now get assistance in account opening, investment ideas in equity and MFs through Arya -its virtual assistant to offer services through voice IoT devices in the broking space.

"In some time, Arya will also be available on HDFC Securities mobile trading app and website," the brokerage said.