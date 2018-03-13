BIZ-BRIEFS 2

Treebo files four patents in India and US to seek IP protection *

Treebo Hotels today said it has filed four patents in India and US to seek IP protection for its proprietary quality management system Prowl that will the company to measure, monitor and control quality across network of almost 400 franchisee hotels.

"With Prowl, for the first time ever, we have made quality granular, measurable, and actionable. We break down a guests experience at a hotel into thousands of touch-points... we convert these touch-points into data-points for analysis and control, thereby effectively ?quantifying quality," Treebo Hotels co-founder Kadam Jeet Jain said.

The four patents filed by Treebo pertain to collection of quality inputs from multiple channels, method of conducting quality audits, use of IoT technology in controlling quality, and design of a quality assurance setup based on machine learning, it added.

Prowl allows gathering accurate feedback on the property, taking quick action to fix issues, generating relevant metrics and reports, and automatic and preemptive blocking of inventory in case high-severity issues persist in a particular room.

***** Fitbit introduces Fitbit Versa priced Rs 19,999 onwards *

Fitbit, a global wearables brand, today launched its lightest smartwatch Versa, priced Rs 19,999.

The smartwatch will be available in India in the second quarter this year across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other major retailers as well as e-commerce partners like Amazon India and Flipkart, it said in a statement.

A special edition of the smartwatch will also be made available priced at Rs 21,999, while accessories will range from Rs 2,499 to Rs 8,999.

Versa will include features like 24/7 heart rate tracking, onscreen workouts, and automatic sleep stages tracking. It will also include female health tracking to help women track their menstrual cycle.

The female health tracking will be available on-device to all Fitbit app users starting in May 2018.

***** Verifone partners Ezetap on end-to-end digital payment sol *

Verifone, a payments and commerce solutions provider, today said it has partnered Ezetap to jointly offer solutions to enable merchants to adopt in-store and online payment acceptance in a more quicker and easier manner.

The collaboration will bring together Verifones payment solutions and services, and Ezetaps excellence in software and payment processing, to deliver simple and secure checkout experiences for merchants and their customers in any sector, a statement said.

"India is on a fast track to match developed countries in terms of technology requirements and consumer demand. The partnership will provide merchants with a one-stop, next-generation solution that can deliver differentiated experiences to their customers using customized software, real-time data, and value-added services," Ezetap CEO Abhijit Bose said.

Vinayak Prasad, General Manager (South Asia) at Verifone, said the company has already integrated a few of its device models with Ezetaps software platform and will launch this across India in the coming months.

"With Ezetaps gateway to all major banks in India, Verifone will be able accept a variety of payment types that will allow consumers to shop anywhere with their debit or credit card, mobile wallet, and even with the local Bharat QR scanner and mandated Aadhar-based biometric authentication," he added.

***** Tripeur raises $600,000 led by Incubate Fund *

Shorebird Technologies, which operates Tripeur -- an end-to-end corporate travel management platform, today said it has raised USD 600,000 in funding, led by Japan-based Incubate Fund.

Angel investors from the companys seed round such as Rajul Garg also participated in this pre-series A round.

Co-founded by Thiagarajan Rajagopalan and Sajit Chacko, Tripeurs platform uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to drive efficiency and customisation for business travel by employees and executives alike.

"The pre-series A fund will be used primarily for building the technology, sales and marketing teams of the company," the company said in a statement.

Its customers include over 40 medium and large enterprises including DTDC, Hector Beverages, First Source, etc. Shorebird has been generating revenue for over 18 months now, with positive unit economics.