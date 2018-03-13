BIZ-BRIEFS

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) IT firm SAP today said it has partnered with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) to jointly launch Choice Revenue Intelligence solution for detecting fraud and theft in the utilities sector.

Tata Power-DDL will be the exclusive country partner and system integrator of this solution for Indian distribution companies (discoms), SAP said in a statement.

The solution is a predictive analytics software that applies the most advanced arti?cial intelligence (AI) techniques to detect fraud and theft in the utilities sector, it added.

***** Wibmo acquires Indian startup Mypoolin *

Wibmo Inc has acquired India-based Mypoolin, a payments technology company, in an undisclosed cash and stock deal.

Mypoolin will continue to operate as an Indian subsidiary of Wibmo, a statement today said.

"Mypoolin is a very strong technology company in the bank account based payment space in India. With UPI and Aadhaar based market leading solutions in this rapidly growing segment, Mypoolin expands our offering in consumer payments and opens up some very exciting opportunities," Wibmo founder and CEO Govind Setlur said.

Incorporated in 2015, Mypoolin was backed by Accel Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Investopad and prominent angel investors.

"With Wibmo, we have a perfect fit for our products, creating a broad range of solutions to meet the rapidly evolving every day payment need of consumers and merchants in India," Mypoolin co-founder Ankit Singh said.

***** Avaya completes acquisition of Spoken Communications *

Tech major Avaya Holdings Corp today said it has completed the acquisition of Spoken Communications, a provider of Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions.

The acquisition will accelerate Avayas growth in cloud-based solutions and provide a reliable and highly scalable cloud platform for customers of all sizes, a statement today said.

With over 170 patents and patent applications, Spokens intellectual property will strengthen Avayas move into Big Data, Machine Learning and AI, as well, it added.

The deal was announced earlier this year.

***** BankBazaar.com appoints Aparna Mahesh as CMO *

BankBazaar.com, an online financial services marketplace, today said it has appointed Aparna Mahesh as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Based out of Bengaluru, Mahesh will lead the companys marketing strategies to drive the next phase of growth at BankBazaar, the company said in a statement.

She joins BankBazaar from FreshMenu and has also worked with Quikr.com. PTI SR ADI ADI