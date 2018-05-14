BIZ-BRIEFS 3

DHFL to raise Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI): Housing finance company Dewan Housing Finance today said it is planning to raise Rs 3,000 crore through a non-convertible debenture issue. The issue has an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 9,000 crore aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore.

The company will use the funds for onward lending and for repayment or prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings, it said in the draft shelf prospectus filed with Sebi. ************ Essel Group co to acquire controlling stake in LKP Finance

Dakshin Mercantile, an Essel Group company, today entered into a definitive agreement to acquire up to 62 per cent equity stake in LKP Finance.

Dakshin Mercantile would be making an open offer to acquire a minimum of 26 per cent equity stake from public shareholders.

Amitabh Chaturvedi, director of Dakshin will join the board of LKP as a representative of Essel Group, subject to statutory approvals and processes. PTI HV AP BEN BEN BEN BEN