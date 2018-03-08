BIZ-BRIEFS 3

Govt launches Udyam Sakhi portal for women entrepreneurs *

MSME ministry today launched Udyam Sakhi, a portal for women entrepreneurs on the occasion of the International Womens Day here today.

The portal is a network for nurturing entrepreneurship and creating business models for low cost products and services in order to empower women and make them self-reliant and self-sufficient, the ministry said in a statement.

After launching the portal, Minister of State of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSME), Giriraj Singh said that India has around 8 million women who have started and are running their own businesses.

The ministry believes that the women in India can play a vital role in the growth of the Indian economy, he added.

As per the statement, the portal provides assistance through its platform for entrepreneurship learning tools, incubation facility,training programs for fund raising, providing mentors, one-on-one investor meet, provide market survey facility and technical assistance.

MSME Secretary Arun Kumar said that the ministry is on the path of creating a vibrant MSME sector by promoting growth and development of the sector including Khadi, village and coir industries.

***** "Skill India Mission has transformed lives of over 35.56 L women" *

Skill India Mission, an initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has transformed lives of over 35.56 lakh women through skill training, empowering them for better and secured livelihood, since its launched in July 2015, said an official release.

K P Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that women form a significant proportion of workforce in the country.

"We believe skill training will be vital in addressing some of the most pressing challenges related to inclusion, gender equality and access," Krishnan said.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the executive arm of MSDE, has also been executing fee-based trainings via its network of more than 350 training partners. PTI NKD ADI ADI