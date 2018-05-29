BIZ-BRIEFS (CORRECTED)

Royal Orchid Hotels Q4 net surge to Rs 2.46 cr

(Eds: Adding headline in brief two)

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Royal Orchid Hotels net profits for the quarter ending March 31, surged to Rs 2.46 crore compared to the same period last year.

The companys profit after tax stood at Rs 3 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, a release said here.

Revenue from operations during the last quarter went up by 14 per cent to Rs 27.72 crore compared to Rs 24.36 crore in the same period last year.

"Following our asset light model, we have successfully added 10 new properties in FY18, taking total number of properties to 47. With the rise in mid-segment hotels, we are planning to add 15 more properties in the current fiscal year," Royal Orchid Hotels managing director Chender Baljee said. *************** Magma Fincorp raises new loan target by 46% to Rs 330 cr in MP

Indore, May 29 (PTI) A non-banking finance company (NBFC) Magma Fincorp has raised its target of giving new loans by 46 per cent to take the figure of total loan amount to Rs 330 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

The company finances new-old vehicles, commercial vehicles and equipments used in the construction industry.

"We are working on a target of giving new loans of Rs 330 crore in MP and wish to achieve it. For the purpose we are targeting rural and semi-urban areas by financing used vehicles including light commercial ones to the interested persons," Magma Fincorps national business head, Sanjeev Jha told reporters.

He informed that in the financial year 2017-18, the company had disbursed loans of Rs 226 crore in MP. ************** Ginger forays into Jhansi with signing of new hotel

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Ginger Hotels, a budget hotel chain of the Indian Hotels Company, today said it has signed a new hotel in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

This will be Gingers first hotel in Jhansi, a release said here. The Ginger portfolio has 45 operating hotels and 8 hotels in the pipeline.

"We are delighted to partner with Khard Hotels for the new Ginger hotel and set foot in the historic city of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. This will be the first branded hotel in the city with 76 rooms," Ginger Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Deepika Rao said. ****************** ASI signs MoU with BookMyShow, Yatra *

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has signed an agreement with BookMyShow and Yatra.com to enable overseas and domestic tourists to conveniently book their tickets online for 141 historical monuments, museums and sites in the country.

The Memorandum of Understating (MoU) is aimed to facilitate digitisation of ASIs service offerings and providing fast track access and a world-class e-ticket booking experience to visitors, a release here said.

The online booking services will have no additional cost for a customer. PTI SM HWP MAS LAL DSK DSK DSK