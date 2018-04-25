BIZ-BRIEFS2

Robotics startup Emotix raises $2m from IDG Ventures, YourNest

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Robotics startup Emotix, which has created the countrys first personal companion robot, Miko, has raised a USD 2-million investment led by venture capital firms IDG Ventures India and YourNest.

Existing angel investors, Keshav Murugesh, group chief executive officer of WNS Global Services and several other investors participated in the funding round, said a release.

Funds will be used for research and development as well as new product development, it added.

**************** Startup incubator Venture Catalysts forays into Dubai *

Integrated startup incubator Venture Catalysts today announced its foray into the Dubai market.

This builds on the companys foray into Qatar, and underlines its commitment to build a global ecosystem of quality investors, mentors, HNIs, and startups, the company said in a release.

The incubator aims to create an integrated international entrepreneurship-focused network which facilitates business knowledge and technical acumen between Indian and international startups, investors and organisations.

**************** EDII to set up entrepreneurship development centre in Rwanda

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) In a bid to help east African country Rwanda promote entrepreneurship, Gandhinagar-based EDII is setting up an entrepreneurship development centre to train people there.

As part of an agreement signed between the two countries, the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India will provide technical support in setting up EDC at Rwanda.

"We have collaborated with India to help promote entrepreneurship in our country, building on existing relationship between the two countries. Rwanda has enjoyed long diplomatic relation with India," said Hakuzimana Domina, director of entrepreneurship development under Rwandan Ministry of Trade. Domina is a member of a delegation visiting EDII for a four-day workshop on entrepreneurship development.

Another member, Bahizi Brekmans, said that Rwanda is looking to address the issues of entrepreneurship, for which India has offered technical support, with EDII helping set up EDC by the second quarter of FY19. PTI DSK KA PD SS SS