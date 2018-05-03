BIZ-BRIEFS2

Matrimony.com Q4 net up 90.80% at Rs 16.81 crore

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Online match-making firm Matrimony.com today reported a 90.80 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 16.81 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.81 crore for the corresponding period last year, it said in a statement.

Its total income stood at Rs 84.38 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 75.42 crore.

Net profit for the company for financial year 2017-18 stood at Rs 73.86 crore, up 71.89 per cent from Rs 42.97 crore in 2016-17, while its total income was at Rs 335.53 crore, compared with Rs 292.93 crore.

****************** ICICI Banks POS network grows to 7 lakh *

Private sector lender ICICI Bank today said its point of sale (POS) network has grown to 7 lakh, including 1.7 lakh customers on its digital offering Eazypay.

The digital POS was started over a year ago after the demonetisation move by the government to help merchants get payments from a variety of modes.

The bank today announced the launch of new services on its POS including the convenience of applying for a card-swipe machine instantly, in a digital manner. PTI DS AA SS SS