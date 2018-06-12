BIZ-CEMENT OUTPUT

My Home Industries plans to increase cement output in 4 years Chennai, June 12 (PTI): Cement manufacturer My Home Industries of the Rs 4,000-crore Hyderabad-based My Home Group has planned to increase capacity of cement factories to 15 million tonnes over the next four years, a top official said here today. The company currently has manufacturing facilities in Nalgonda in Telangana, Kurnool and Visakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per year. "The cement business in the group is about Rs 2,800 crore. Our total capacity in the existing factories is 10 million tonnes (per year). The plan is to increase to 15 million tonnes in the next four years", president (marketing) of My Home Industries, Vijay Vardhan Rao told reporters. Rao and senior company executives were here to unveil the blended cement Maha DH Cement Plus retailed at Rs 40 premium per bag than the existing cement. Stating that the board meeting of the company was scheduled to be held in next two days, Rao declined to reveal the investment figures on the proposed expansion plan. Referring to the blended cement for the southern market, Rao said it was environment-friendly and the company had sold 4.50 lakh tonnes the eastern region last year. "The new cement is manufactured in our Kurnool and Visakapatnam units. It offers high durability and designability", he claimed. "The blending material used enhances the durability and it can be used in construction of high-rise buildings, dams, individual houses.", he said. The company besides serving the domestic market also exports cement to Sri Lanka and clinkers (bricks with a vitrified surface) to Bangladesh. PTI VIJ NVG NVG NVG NVG