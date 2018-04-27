BIZ-CHENNIS

Sivaraj Spinning Mills aims to be national brand in two years Coimbatore, Apr 27 (PTI) Sivaraj Spinning Mills, manufacturers of Chennis range of mens wear, aims to become a national brand by expanding across the country in the next two years. The brand at present is confined to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Telangana and wants to spread across western markets like Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad by the end of this financial year, the companys Executive Director, K Sivaraj told reporters here. Depending on the success the company would be expanding to the northern and eastern markets in the next financial year and by 2020 Chennis will become a national brand with presence in all four regions, he added. The companys CEO, Subroto Pal said with E-commerce industry growing at 300 per cent year on year, it had partnered with the countrys six leading e-commerce places. PTI NVM NVM