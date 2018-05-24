BIZ-COAL-CIL

No dearth of coal; crisis due to logistic issues: CIL

Bhubaneswar, May 24 (PTI) Coal India Limited (CIL) today claimed that there was no dearth of the fossil fuel in the country, but power plants are facing short supply due to logistics issues.

"There is no shortage of coal in India. Today itself, there are 45 million tonnes of stocking in the country," CILs newly appointed CMD Anil Kumar Jha told reporters.

Jha, however, admitted that there was logistics problem in transporting coal to different power plants across the country.

"Where there is coal, there is no rail network. So, until and unless the coal is transported to the power plant, having coal has no meaning," the CIL CMD said.

"There is no dearth of coal, but there is logistics problem. We are looking at it," Jha said.

Jha, who was the Chairman and Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and later assumed charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Coal India Limited, visited Lord Jagannath temple yesterday.