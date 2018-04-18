BIZ-CREDAI

CREDAI Chennai unveils Mission 2020 plan

Chennai, Apr 18(PTI) Traders body, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Chennai, today chalked out a Mission 2020 plan with a special focus on affordable housing segment.

CREDAI Chennai President W S Habib, who recently assumed charge, said there was good demand for affordable homes in the city and neighbourhood.

"Affordable housing will help in triggering the economy in future. There will also be focus on improving labour productivity and inhouse Research and Development," he said.

CREDAI Chennai would work closely with government to help achieve objectives and in ensuring complete transparency, he said in a statement.

"Mission 2020 will play a pivotal role to streamline real estate industry, promote transparency and establishment of conduit between realtors and homebuyers," he said. PTI VIJ VIJ