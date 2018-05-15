BIZ-DUCATI-CHENNAI

Ducati expands retail footprint, opens dealership in Chennai Chennai, May 15(PTI) Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati has set up its exclusive dealership in the city, taking the total such facilities to eight across the country. The company today inaugurated the 2,500 square-foot showroom at Thiyagarayanagar here, in association with VST Group that would retail motorcycles across seven categories and 27 different models, a company statement said. The entire range of Ducati motorcycles including Monster family, XDiavel, Multistrada and Hypermotard, Sport-road bike, SuperSport along with the Scrambler variants would be available at the dealership. The showroom would also retail complete range of apparels and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brand. "Following our partnership with VST Group in Bengaluru, Ducati India is excited to extend this partnership to Chennai now. Chennai and neighbouring cities are among some of the fastest growing markets for superbikes here in India," Ducati India, Managing Director, Sergi Canovas said. The company has set up a 6,000 square-foot service facility in Guindy Industrial Estate in city, equipped with ultra-modern equipment and with a team of trained service personnel. Currently, the price range of Ducati motorcycle begins from Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom India), it said. Ducati currently has showrooms in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata. PTI VIJ ROH ROH ROH