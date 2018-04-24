BIZ-ESSAR-STEEL-BANKERS

Essar Steel:Bankers meeting inconclusive;to meet again shortly

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The meeting of the committee of creditors of the bankrupt Essar Steel that owes over Rs 45,000 crore to over 31 banks, ended inconclusive here today and therefore decided to meet again over the next three to four days, two bankers said.

Todays meeting was called after the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT led by adjudicating members Harihar Prakash Chaturvedi and Manorama Kumari had last Thursday asked the lenders to reconsider the first bids submitted by Numetal and ArcelorMittal on February 12 and declared that the second round of bids put up on April 2 were invalid.

The first round of bids were rejected by the resolution professional and the lenders, citing technical reasons or ownership issues (promoters of these bidders being related to the original defaulting promoters) leading to the re-bids, which had three bidders--Numetal-JSW, ArcelorMittal- Nippon Steel, and Vedanta.

"Todays meeting failed to take any decisions. There would be another meeting in the next three to four days," a public sector banker who attended the meeting today PTI seeking not to be quoted.

Another banker said the meeting remained inconclusive, "as there are certain compliance issues under section 29A of the IBC which lenders are examining. Once the compliances are met we will consider the bids."

The bankers meeting was to discuss way to wriggle out of the legal complication involving these bidders as section 29A of the IBC bars related parties of the original defaulting promoters from bidding through the IBC process.

Essar Steel runs a 10-million tonne plant at Haziara on the west coast of Gujarat.

Numetal Mauritius was set up only last October by the Ruias--four months after the Essar Steel was sent to NCLT. Originally, the company was floated by various entities led by Aurora Trusts controlled by Rewant Ruia, the son of Ravi Ruia, who is a defaulter in Essar Steel.

Later, Rewant sold 75 per cent in the company to the PE arm of the largest Russian lender VTB Bank (which took over the groups flagship refinery Essar Oil in Vadinar for close to USD 13 billion last year) and a Russian engineering firm TPE and some other investors.

The company claims that Rewant does not enjoy any managerial position but is only an investor. But Aurora Trusts is in turn fully held by Aurora Enterprises, in which the ultimate beneficiary is only Rewant, according to the documents furnished by the company at the NCLT.

Numetal had gone public saying if eligibility becomes an issue because of Aurora Trusts, they were ready to buy out the Rewant but nothing to that effect has been done yet.

What did in the bid by ArcelorMittal, which is the worlds largest alloy maker, is that it had a joint venture with Uttam Galva Steel, which is also in NCLT following a default of around Rs 6,000 crore loan.

Following the rejection of their bid by the RP on March 21, the Mittals liquidated their stake in the crippled company in a slump sale and then joined hands with the Japanese alloy major Nippon to re-bid.

But Mittals have another bad asset baggage in KSS Petron, another group company. The Mittals had late March informed the exchanges that they had nothing to do with Uttam Galva and KSS Petron.

But what worked in their favour last Thursday at the NCLT was that clause C of the Section 29A of the IBC demands that the RP has to give up to 30 days additional time to the bidders/promoters to make the overdue amount and clear the account as standard.

The first 270-day insolvency proceedings deadline ends on April 29. The system though allows 90 days more. PTI HV BEN BEN