BIZ-FDI PROPOSAL

approves Enayat Enterprises food retail proposal

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry today said it has approved a foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal of Enayat Enterprisess in the food retail segment.

The FDI proposal is worth Rs 25 lakh.

The company "would undertake food product retail trading of Baskin Robbins branded products in India," according to the the DIPPs Foreign Investment Facilitation portal.

This portal was set up after the winding up of the foreign investment promotion board.

Foreign investments into the country grew 9 per cent to USD 43.47 billion in 2016-17. PTI RR MKJ