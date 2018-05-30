BIZ-GRANULES INDIA

Granules Indias US arm launches generic Methergine tablets in US market Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI) Granules India Ltd today said its US subsidiary has launched the generic version ofMethergine (Methylergonovine Maleate)tablets, in partnership with West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary ofHikma Pharmaceuticals PLC. Methylergonovine is a semi-synthetic ergot alkaloid used for the prevention and control of postpartum haemorrhage. A press release issued by Granules said this is the first product that the company has commercialized from its R&D and manufacturing facility in Virginia. "We are happy to have collaborated with Hikma. Apart from the fact that Hikma has a proven history of being a responsible player in the market, we look at this launch as the inception towards building a strategic relationship." "The launch of generic Methergine tablets plays into our strategy of identifying patient needs and catering to them with economical alternatives," Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, said. Brian Hoffmann, President of West-Ward, said, "We are very pleased to be entering into a partnership with Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., adding this important oxytocic agent to our product portfolio in the US." "This partnership demonstrates our focus on improving patients access to high-quality, affordable medicines," he said. PTI GDK APR APR APR APR