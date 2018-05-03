BIZ-GROUPM-APPOINTMENT

GroupM appoints Sameer Singh as South Asia CEO

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Media buying major GroupM, part of global advertising conglomerate WPP group, today said it has appointed Sameer Singh as the chief executive officer of its South Asia operations.

Singh will succeed CVL Srinivas, who has been the CEO for GroupM South Asia since January 2013, and was given the additional responsibility of country manager for WPP India in October last year.

Srinivas will now transition fully to WPP India country manager, the company said in a release.

"He (Singh) will lead the continued development of GroupMs data-centric enablement for its agencies as they deliver competitive advantage to clients with digital leadership and content," it added.

Based in Gurugram, Singh will report to Srinivas and Mark Patterson, CEO, GroupM Asia Pacific.

Prior to GroupM, Singh was the director of sales at Google India, where he was responsible for the agency business. PTI DS SS SS