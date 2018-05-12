BIZ-HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Harley-Davidson opens Chennai outlet

Chennai, May 12 (PTI) US-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson today inaugurated its oulet in the city, taking the total number of the firms dealerships in the country to 27.

Marina Harley-Davidson is the latest addition to the authorised Harley-Davidson dealership facilities in the country, company Managing Director for India and China, Peter Mackenzie said after formally inaugurating the outlet.

The Marina Harley-Davidson is the first authorised dealership for the company in Chennai, operated by East Coast Motors. "This is our first outlet in Chennai.I am very happy to see some of our customers dreams of owning a Harley-Davidson bike getting fulfilled today," he told reporters

The outlet would offer sale sand service besides original Harley-Davidson merchandise to customers, he said after handing over the keys of five motorcycles to customers.

To a query, he said it was the companys 27t outlet in the country, adding, they planned to take the total number to 30 by this year end.

Marina Harley-Davidson Dealer Principal Saju Thomas said the outlet would offer all 16 models in the Harley-Davidson India line up. "The dealership will also offer a wide range of parts and accessories to customise motorcycles and Harley-Davidson merchandise," he said. The company has an assembly unit at Bawal, Haryana.PTI VIJ BN BN BN