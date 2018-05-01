BIZ-HIRANANDANI GROUP-PIPEPLINE

Hiranandani Group arm to invest Rs 2,200cr in gas pipeline biz

Jaigad (Ratnagiri), May 1 (PTI) Hiranandani Groups energy arm is targeting to invest Rs 2,200 crore to build a 635-km natural gas pipeline by 2020, a company official said.

"We expect to get all permissions for the pipeline by October and will start construction by December. It will take 18 months to finish the work," Darshan Hiranandani, managing director and chief executive of H-Energy told PTI here.

He said there are 1,100 permissions required for the pipeline, including 22 river crossings, two national parks, 58 state highway crossings and nine national highway crossings.

The company today inaugurated the countrys first floating storage regassification unit put up at the JSW- operated port here in the Konkan district of Ratnagiri today.

Hiranandani, the son of Mumbai-based builder Niranjan Hiranandani, said they have already invested Rs 1,600 crore to create the ground level facilities, including the breakwater, jetty and other infrastructure.

The investment also includes a 60-km pipeline to Dabhol, which will help connect the commodities discharged here by ships with the national gas grid.

The main ship which is docked at the Jaigad Port already has been chartered for a long-term, Hiranandani said.

Dabhol is an important town that hosts the controversial Ratnagiri Power Projects power plant, which was originally known as the Dabhol Power and was put up the disgraced American multinational Enron Corporation in the 1990s.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who inaugurated the facility, said gas from H-Energy will help trim the almost- shut power plants losses.

At present, gas landing is possible for only six months of a year at Dabhol, whereas the JSW port is operational across the year, he explained.

Hiranandani said the company will commence operations by this October once the pipeline to Dabhol gets completed.

The unit has a current capacity to handle 4 million tonne cargo which can increase to 10 million tonne, he said, without giving any indication about timelines by which it would like to expand.

For the first year, it plans to do 1 million tonne, Hiranandani said, adding the gas will be used for a slew of purposes including serving industrial and residential customers. PTI AA BEN BEN