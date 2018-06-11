BIZ-IITM-PLACEMENT

IIT Madras sees rise in placements

Chennai, Jun 11(PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has seen an increase in placement of postgraduate students and research scholars during 2017-18 academic year compared to previous years.

As the placement session concluded for the academic year, around 36 per cent of Ph.d research scholars were placed in various companies, an increase from previous years-2016-17 (23 per cent) and 2015-16(17 per cent).

Similarly, 71 per cent of total postgraduate students who registered for the session were placed this year, an increase from previous years 2015-16 (59 per cent) and 2016-17(63).

Training and Placement Advisor at the institute Prof Manu Santhanam, said, "This year saw a large number of post-graduate students getting placed (including MS and PhD research scholars)."

A total of 832 students in all courses (undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.d) were placed, which accounts for about 70 per cent of the total number of students who registered for placements, according to a statement issued by the institute.

In 2016-17, 817 students were placed (66 per cent of all registered), it said.

There were a total of 968 offers from 256 companies, which included 19 international offers, the statement said, adding leading recruitments were by "core engineering and research and development" companies.

"The sector-wise analysis indicates that nearly 45 per cent of the placements were in core engineering and R&D companies, while 28 per cent were in analytics/consulting/finance, and 22 per cent in IT," the statement said.

Several top companies including Microsoft, Qualcomm, Citi and Intel made job offers during the placement season, it added.