BIZ-INDIAN TERRAIN

Indian Terrain clocks slight increase in Q4 net at Rs 7.28 cr Chennai, May 28 (PTI): Apparel brand Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd has recorded a marginal increase in net profits for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2018 to Rs 7.28 crore. The city-based firm had registered net profits of Rs 7.25 crore in the same quarter last year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2018 net profits grew to Rs 25.44 crore from Rs 22.84 crore during the year ago period. Total revenue for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2018 went upto Rs 108.78 crore from Rs 90.30 crore registered during the year ago period. For the financial year ending March 31, 2018 total revenue surged to Rs 403.95 crore from Rs 331.21 crore recorded in the same period last year. Shares of the company ended at Rs 189.70 apiece, up by 4.12 per cent over the previous close in BSE. PTI VIJ APR APR APR APR