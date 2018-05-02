BIZ-INDIANMOTORCYCLE-ROADMASTER

Indian Motorcycle launches Roadmaster Elite

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) American niche bike maker Indian Motorcycle today launched a limited-edition variant of its flagship Roadmaster.

Roadmaster Elite, which made its global debut last year, is priced at Rs 48 lakh and comes with features like 23-karat gold badging on the tank and lowers, among others, according to the company.

"We are launching the Elite model of Roadmaster today. It is a flagship and limited edition model," said Pankaj Dubey, managing director and country head, Polaris India, the Indian subsidiary of Indian Motorcycles parent firm Polaris Industries.

He added that Indian Motorcycle is eyeing a growth of 60-70 per cent this year.

"This year we are expecting to grow at 60-70 more compared to last year. It is likely to be driven by network expansion and the strategy.

"Recently there have been some duty correction for super bikes with the rates coming down to 50 per cent from 75 per cent earlier. We used this opportunity and passed on the benefits to the end-customer," he said.

The government had in February slashed the duty on 800 cc and more capacity bikes, which are imported as completely-built units (CBUs) from 75 to 50 per cent.

Indian Motorcycle presently has seven dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Guwahati.

Dubey said that the company plans to set up dealerships at three more locations - Jaipur, Dehradun and Kochi - by the end of this year. PTI IAS SS SS