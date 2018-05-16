BIZ-INDIGO-NEWFLIGHTS

IndiGo to connect Hubli to Goa and Kochi from June

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Budget carrier IndiGo today said it will commence flight services from next month to Hubli from Goa and Kochi from next month, using an ATR plane.

The launch of these services to Hubli from June 28, which will be the airlines 52nd destination, is aimed at consolidating IndiGos position further in the southern India market, a release said.

The low cost carrier will also operate additional flights between Hubli-Chennai, Hubli- Bengaluru and Hubli- Ahmedabad with Airbus A320, starting July 1, it added.

The Gurugram-headquartered low cost carrier currently operates 1,086 flights per day to to 50 destinations including eight international ones with a fleet of 160 planes, which includes regional jets ATR.

It has already announced Trichy as its 51st destination, which it plans to connect with Bengaluru and Kochi from June 1.

"We are pleased to add Hubli on IndiGo network, as it is an important commercial centre and a tourist destination of north Karnataka. With rising business and tourism stemming from the southern hubs, IndiGo is looking at providing affordable fares on these new routes for its customers," IndiGo chief commercial officer Sanjay Kumar said.

The introduction of these flights will further strengthen airlines ATR operations, and will provide enhanced connectivity between Hubli and other key cities, IndiGo said adding it has offered an all-inclusive fare starting from Rs 1,299 for the new flights. PTI IAS