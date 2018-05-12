BIZ-INNOVATION CELL

Telangana Innovation Cell launches Fellowship Programme for young professionls Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) Telangana State Innovation Cell, today launched a Fellowship Programme for a group of young professionals, selected to work with the government in driving innovation in the state. The first group of Innovation Fellows was inducted and the programme was formally unveiled by Minister for IT, K T Rama Rao here, an official press release said. The year-long Fellowship Programme would motivate the professionals to work with the government, towards the vision of building an innovation-driven economy in the state, it said. The candidates were selected based on an extensive process of resume shortlisting, essay evaluation and personal interviews, the release said. The group comprises entrepreneurs, engineers, students of journalism and arts and a lawyer. The projects, being led by the Innovation Fellows, include working with schools to promote a culture of innovation thinking, kick-starting innovation and entrepreneurship activity at the district-level, promoting start-up incubators, creating mentor ecosystem and promoting grassroots-level innovators, it said. In the modern day, innovation is of significance and improves quality of life by improving productivity, reducing cost and increasing wages, the release said. Telangana government is committed to building a strong innovation-driven economy, it added. The aim of the State Innovation Cell, set up by the IT department, is to make Telangana a land of innovators, just like Gujarat is known as a land of businessmen, the release said. The cell was set up last year, it added. PTI SJR NVG SS SS SS