BIZ-INTELLECT

Intellect Global Transaction Banking expands US footprint Chennai, May 29 (PTI): Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), part of the city-based Intellect Design Arena Ltd, today announced expansion of its customer footprint in the US through a tie-up with Fifth Third Bank. "This strategic relationship represents a big milestone for iGTB and our expansion of customer footprint in the US", company CEO Manish Maakan said in a release here. "We have invested many million of dollars every quarter in research and development into the banking space. We are now expanding our footprint and contextual banking into the US with this partnership", he said. Commenting on the tie-up, US-based Fifth Third Bank, Senior Vice-President, Jeff Siekman said, "we are committed to embracing technology at Fifth Third and we look forward to bringing new capabilities for our clients". iGTB creates financial technologies that help banks lead businesses on the path to growth and success. Intellect Design Arena Ltd, generates more than USD 169 million revenues and serves more than 240 clients in over 40 countries.