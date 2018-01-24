BIZ-JAITLEY-HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The following are the highlights

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The following are the highlights of banking sector reforms measures announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to boost lending and growth: * Reforms will enhance lending by banks to over Rs 5 lakh cr * Banks to raise lending to micro, small & medium enterprises * Stringent norms for reining in big defaulters * Banks to create special cell for recovery of bad loans * Frames strict policy for disbursal of loans over Rs 250 cr * Strengthen boards of PSU banks, make them more responsible * Bank Boards to monitor reforms agenda on quarterly basis * Incentivise top performers through management system * Number of lenders in Joint Liability Forum reduced * Ensure zero liability on fraudulent digital transactions * Refunds within 10 working days * To improve inclusiveness near-home banking within 5 km * Depositors money protected; no PSB to fail.