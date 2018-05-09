BIZ-JAZEERA-FLIGHT

Jazeera Airways starts services to Mumbai

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Low-cost Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera Airways, which commenced its India operations last November, will start flight services to Mumbai from May 10.

The Middle East-based airline will fly seven-times a week on the Kuwait-Mumbai route with its dual-class Airbus A320 aircraft, the Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) said in a release today.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) is set to receive Kuwaits Jazeera Airways, which will start flight services to Mumbai from May 10, the release added.

By commencing operations to the CSIA, Jazeera Airways has become one of the largest carriers into India from Kuwait, it said.

MIAL is a joint-venture company that operates the city airport.

Set up in April 2004 as the first private airline in the West Asia, Jazeera launched India operations with a direct flight to Hyderabad from Kuwait on November 17 last year.

The Mumbai airport has 53 passenger airlines operating to 96 destinations in the country and across the globe, accounting for 17 per cent of the overall air traffic in India, the release said.

"A growing Indian expatriate population in Kuwait and strengthening trade ties between India and Kuwait are fueling demand for travel between the two countries," the release said adding, the new services will especially benefit business travellers between the two country.

Jazeera has a fleet of eight Airbus A320 planes and plans to expand the fleet to 15 planes by 2020. PTI IAS RAM SS SS SS SS