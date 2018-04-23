BIZ-JETAIRWAYS-AEROMEXICO

Jet Airways, AeroMexico to operate codeshare flights from May

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Private carrier Jet Airways today said it will commence flight services between India and Mexico from next month under a codeshare partnership with AeroMexico.

Naresh Goyal-promoted airline Jet Airways and Mexican flag carrier AeroMexico had entered into a codeshare agreement in June last year.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The codeshare flights, which will be effective from May 1, will be operated between Delhi and Mumbai in India and Mexico City through Londons Heathrow Airport, Jet Airways said in a release said today.

As part of the arrangement, Jet Airways will put its 9W code on flights operated by AeroMexico from London to Mexicos capital city. In turn, AeroMexico will put its AM code on the direct flights offered by Jet Airways from London to cities in India.

"This is an important agreement for the Jet Airways, as it enables us to offer our guests more connectivity options to Mexico which is gaining more and more traction with the discerning Indian traveler looking for new experiences. We are confident that this relationship will help facilitate demand for not only leisure but also in the fast growing trade and business cooperation areas between both nations," said Gaurang Shetty, whole time director, Jet Airways.

Besides, passengers of the two airlines will also enjoy the benefit of earning miles with the Jet Airways loyalty programme, Jet Privilege, and AeroMexicos frequent fliers programme AeroMeClub when they travel on the codeshare flights, as per the release.

This agreement will provide guests connectivity options and access to the networks of both the airlines, thereby strengthening connectivity between India and Mexico, the release said, adding the two countries have seen a 15 per cent compounded annual growth rate over the last three years.

"The celebration of this codeshare agreement is further proof that AeroMexico continues to work to connect its customers to the most important regions of the world, which is why it was fundamental to sign this agreement for travel to India," said Anko van der Werff, chief revenue officer, AeroMexico. PTI IAS SS SS