KITCO bags consultancy projects of BEL, HAL Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (PTI): KITCO Ltd, Indias premier technical consultancy organisation, has bagged major consultancy projects of public sector Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). BEL is setting up a defence systems integration complex in 919 acres of land in Palasamudram in Ananthapuram district in Andhra Pradesh, a press release said. KITCO has bagged the contract for technical consultancy for the project overcoming stiff competition from leading players such as Engineers India Ltd, Mecon India and Tata Consultancy Services. The project is to be implemented in two phases or more - the first phase costing Rs 195 crore involves setting up of weapon system integration, beacon facilities and hard stands. The state-of-the-art weapons and radar complex using advanced Artificial Intelligence Systems would reduce the dependence on import of defence equipment and help in indigenisation of technology. The scope of the consultancy involves design, tendering and execution of factory complex, development of strategic business units with state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for missile electronics integration. KITCO will function as consultants for all the electrical, civil and mechanical works in the project, the release said. Phase II involves Homeland Security (HLS), weapon manufacturing, UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), electronic warfare test range and bunkers for missile storage. Blast-proof buildings and elevation towers will also be added in later stages. KITCO is involved in the preparation of master plan for Phase II. HAL is planning to develop aircraft engines at its Aero Engine Research and Development Centre(AERDC) in Bengaluru to be set up at a cost of Rs 140 crore. At present, the company is using Rolls Royce and GE engines that are imported at a high cost. KITCO has bagged the consultancy for setting up the AERDC. The new centre to be set up in eight acres of land adjacent to present engines division will have facilities to develop parts of the new engine, prototype shop, testing beds, administration and design departments. The test beds have to withstand intense vibration and should be aerodynamically designed, the release added. "KITCO was able to bag the high profile BEL and HAL projects because of its proven ability to handle multi-disciplinary projects across sectors such as aviation, mobility hubs, ports and logistics, shipyard, infrastructure, defence, tourism, sports, hospitality," KITCO managing director, Cyriac Davies said. KITCO has provided innovative solutions across industries with its rich talent pool of technical and financial consultants, engineering and architects, he added.