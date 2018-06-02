BIZ-KONICA

Konica Minolta sets up first inkjet press in city Chennai, June 2 (PTI) Advanced imaging and networking provider Konica Minolta Business Solutions has set up an inkjet press in the city,making it the first such installation in Southeast Asia for the Japan-headquartered firm. The installation of AccurioJet KM-1 in Dina Color Labs recently is the first-ever state-of-the-art inkjet press for the company, which would meet new-age printing requirements, a top company official said. "We are committed to empower our valued clients with the solutions they need to capitalise on the massive business opportunities this shift to inkjet press will enable", Konica Minolta India, Managing Director, Daisuke Mori said. "We are confident that our latest hi-tech solution will help Dina Color Labs to effectively cater to new-age printing requirements in the market", h esaid. The inkject printing press is equipped with the companys patented UV inkjet technology and can print about 3,000 sheets per hour in simple mode and 1,500 in double mode. "This installation will not only help us optimise our current printing operations, but also enable us to explore various new printing applications", Dina Color Lab founder chairman Dinakaran said. PTI VIJ APR APR APR APR