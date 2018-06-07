BIZ-LAB (CORR)

German firm sets up textile testing lab in Tiruppur

Coimbatore, Jun 7 (PTI) German safety and quality expert TUV SUD has set up its textile testing laboratory in neighbouring Tiruppur.

With this expansion, the laboratory known for its physical testing and technical solutions, will offer chemical testing services for all kinds of textile businesses in Tiruppur as well as neighbouring regions including Karur, Salem and Erode.

The holistic capabilities of the laboratory will cater to manufacturers and exporters carving a niche for Indian knitwear products in global and domestic markets, TUV SUD CEO of South and South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa Region, Niranjan Nadkarni said in release here.

The facility is fully equipped to provide comprehensive textile, apparel and home furnishing testing services, it said.

Manufacturers can avail complete guidance on Restricted Substance List (RSL) and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) and other similar safety regulations, Nadkarni said adding new chemical testing laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation.

With its wide network of labs and experts across key markets including south Asia, European Union, ASEAN, the US and the UK, TUV SD has in-depth familiarity with compliance in exporting and importing nations, Nadkarni said.