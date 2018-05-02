BIZ-LD-INTEX-AC

Intex eyes 6% of AC market in 3 years (Eds: Rehashing copy and correction in para 3 from 1.5 million to 1.5 lakh)

Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Consumer electronics firm Intex Technologies set a target of capturing 5-6 per cent of the domestic air-conditioner market over the next three years, a company official said today.

The company, which began as a computer peripheral products company and later entered mobile phones, entered the air-conditioner market in March 2017 and has since then sold over 75,000 units since then.

"We entered the AC market in March 2017 and sold has around 75,000 units since then in the 4.5-million units domestic AC market," Nikhil Garg, product head at Intex, said here while launching a slew of models.

"In 2018-19, we have set a target of selling 1.5 lakh (rpt) lakh units," he added.

According to Garg, the domestic AC market was 3 million in 2014, which rose to 4.5 million in 2017 and is expected to touch 5.5 million in 2018. The volume is projected to touch 7 million by 2020. But this is still very low penetration at 5 per cent compared to the global average of around 60 per cent.

"Thus, the market doubled in the past five years. With this growth, we are eyeing to acquire 5-6 per cent market share over the next three years," he said. PTI PJT PD SS BEN BEN