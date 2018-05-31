BIZ-MAERSK-SURCHARGE

Maersk Line to levy $60 surcharge on rising fuel costs

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Maersk Line, which ferries the largest proportion of the countrys container traffic, today said it will be levying a surcharge of around USD 60 per standard 20-foot container to cover for rising fuel costs.

"We have introduced an emergency fuel surcharge. For any shipping line, fuel is one of the key components of variable costs. We have seen an increase in bunker price of around 20 per cent since the beginning of the year," the companys managing director for India, Sri Lanka and Bangaldesh, Steve Felder, told PTI today.

He said the surcharge varies as per geographic corridors in which it operates, but put the figure at an average of USD 60 per standard 20-foot container (TEU).

The levy sets in from tomorrow for all the customers, except the ones in the US, where it would be from July 1, he said.

Felder said the companys current contracts with customers allow for such emergency surcharges and added that the trade also understands the difficulties faced by the shipping lines.

When asked if the firm fears losing market share - which stood at 19 per cent as of end-2017 - because of such a charge, he said its peers have also introduced similar charges in order to recover the costs of the additional input costs from the customers.

Commenting on a specific question on margins, he said the additional surcharge will help recover the extra costs that are being incurred, hinting that the spreads will be maintained.

The container line came up with a trade report for container movements in and out of the country today, which said that imports went up by 16 per cent and exports increased by 7 per cent.

Felder said the imports were majorly due to a high import of waste paper and metals into the country after China imposed certain restrictions on it, while the exports growth was driven by the setback of demonetisation and GST implementation waning off.

He said at a combined level, the total trade was up 11 per cent during the first three months of the year, adding the firm expects the same performance to continue.