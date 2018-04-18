BIZ-MAHINDRA

Mahindra launches Plush New XUV500 ? ? ?

Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Automobile major Mahindra &?Mahindra today launched the Plush New XUV500, which the firm claimed will be a trendsetter in the premium SUV segment.

Speaking at the launch, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said the vehicle has at least 50 features, which no other SUV has in India.

Its new design, luxurious interiors, high power and? torque set it apart from rest of the SUVs in the market today, he said.

Wadhera said since its launch in 2011, the XUV500 has? been a trendsetter in the premium SUV segment with its great? value proposition of style, aspirational hi-tech features and best-in-class safety.

"By launching Plush New XUV500, we have strengthened its value proposition further by creating new benchmarks in luxury and styling," he said.

Wadhera said the vehicle has soft-touch leather on dashboard and door-trims, luxurious quilted tan leather seats, industry first smart watch connectivity. It also has sixth generation electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger, industry-first connected apps and ecosense technology, Arkamys enhanced audio and 45.72 diamond cut alloy wheels,he said.

Available in five diesel variants, it also offers one? gasoline option to customers. The SUV comes in seven colours? including the newly introduced crimson red and mystic copper.

Price in Bengaluru starts at the entry level of Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom), Wadhera said.